Public meeting scheduled for proposed LGBTQ+ center in Atlanta

Plans to establish a new LGBTQ+ community center in Atlanta are moving forward, with organizers now seeking in-person feedback from residents interested in helping shape the facility’s future.

What we know:

The Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority, which is overseeing the project, has launched a year-long feasibility study to determine the center's purpose and design. So far, hundreds of people have participated by completing an online survey offering their input.

The proposed center would serve as a dedicated space for supporting and uplifting members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Atlanta area.

What's next:

As part of the next phase, a public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Truth Midtown. Attendees must RSVP in advance to participate in the session.