MISSING PERSON: 85-year-old Rufus Leslie in East Point

An 85-year-old man is missing in East Point and police are asking for the public's help to find him.

Rufus Leslie was last seen in the 1600 block of Woodberry Avenue near Lawrence Street around 2 p.m. Feb. 28. Leslie has been diagnosed with Alzheimers disease and cognitive depression.

Leslie is 6-feet-tall and weighs 180 pounds. It is not known what he was wearing but he might have on a black baseball cap. He is probably traveling by foot.

If you have seen him, please contact the police department at 404-761-2177.