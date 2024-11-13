Authorities intensify search for missing Navy sailor last seen at Atlanta airport

article

Police are searching for a missing Navy sailor who rented a car at Atlanta’s airport to drive down to NAS Jacksonville at the end of his leave period. The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit issued an alert on Wednesday for 25-year-old Devin Jeter.

Investigators say a security camera at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spotted Jeter driving off from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 10:13 p.m. on Nov. 7. His whereabouts since have been unknown.

Navy officials began to investigate his disappearance the next day when he failed to show up. The family contacted APD three days later to help broaden the search.

According to an Atlanta police report, Enterprise reported that the car never made it to the Florida destination and was missing.

That vehicle was a gray Jeep Compass with Florida license plate number EWAG47.

Jeter is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.