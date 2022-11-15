MISSING: Police say Morrow teen may have run away

article

Have you seen this girl? Clayton County police are searching for 17-year-old Crystal Castaneda who they said may have run away from her Morrow home.

During an investigation on Nov. 13, police were told that Crystal left her house without permission and got into a car with an unknown person.

Crystal is a Hispanic teenager with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen on the 2000 block of Bethune Circle wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information related to her disappearance, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.