Missing Kennesaw woman, children return home

article

A missing Kennesaw woman and her children have returned home, according to police.

Family members were very concerned after 27-year-old Latoya Boyer, and her two young children weren't seen for more than two days.

Wednesday morning, Kennesaw police announced Boyer, who's 9 months pregnant, and her kids had returned home safely but didn't release any additional information.

Boyer had been missing since Sunday around 3 p.m.

Tia Scott said her sister, Latoya Boyer, has never gone missing before. (Tia Scott)

Family members said they have tried to reach Boyer, but her cell phone is either off or dead.

"We're concerned about her well-being and the kids that are with her," said Kennesaw Police Officer Scott Luther. "Apparently this is not typical behavior for her to just, you know, driveway and cease all contact."

Advertisement

Police said Boyer was driving her mother's 2013 silver Chrysler Town and County minivan with Georgia tag TBC030.

Anyone with information that can help find Boyer, please contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.

FOX 5 News spoke with Tia Scott, Boyer's older sister, last month about another story, this one involving her father. Hasson Boyer, 58, is accused of dousing his paralyzed wife with lighter fluid and then trying to set her on fire.

Police said his three grandchildren witnessed the horrific scene.

Jail records indicate Boyer remained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of trying to set paralyzed wife on fire