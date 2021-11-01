Missing hiker's body found at bottom of Tallulah Gorge

article

The search for a missing hiker has ended tragically after his body was found at the bottom of Tallulah Gorge State Park.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called about 39-year-old Brookhaven resident William Lang Pottle at the state park Friday around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators found Pottle's vehicle in the parking lot of the park's Interpretive Center but did not see any sign of him on any of the trails around the gorge.

About an hour later, officials located Pottle's body at the bottom of the gorge's Overlook 2 using a drone, but they were unable to get to him due to the lack of light and bad weather conditions.

Saturday morning, rescue crews were able to recover and positively identify Pottle's body.

Investigators are working to identify how the cause of death and how he fell into the gorge.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS