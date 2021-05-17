Search for missing 12-year-old Bartow County boy

article

Deputies in Bartow County are asking the public to help in the search for a 12-year-old boy.

Haven Dekeyser was last seen walking to the bus stop along Crossfield Circle in Cartersville on Monday morning, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Dekeyser was last seen wearing a blue shirt, burgundy shorts, and red shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

