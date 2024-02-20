Missing Florida girl may be traveling through Georgia, $15K reward

article

A missing Florida girl may be traveling through Georgia, according to FBI Jacksonville.

The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Lori Paige. She has been missing since June 3, 2023, from the 1200 block of Continental Court in Tallahassee.

Paige's family has connections in Thomasville and Nashville, Tennessee. She may be traveling between those cities.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the recovery of Paige. Digital billboards are also going up in Valdosta, Macon, Atlanta and Rome.

Paige is 5-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, members of the Tallahassee police and fire departments participated in a grid search at Mission San Luis on Feb. 20.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI's Jacksonville Field Office at (904) 248-7000, or the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.