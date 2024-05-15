MISSING ENDANGERED: 17-year-old missing in Cobb County

article

An "endangered" 17-year-old is missing in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department.

Reed Springer was last seen around 8 p.m. May 14. Police officers were told he left his home around 12:34 p.m. and has not been heard or seen since.

Springer is mildly autistic and is hearing impaired. He was last seen wearing a gray/brown jacket, black shorts and black shoes.

He is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location should call CCPD at 770-499-3911 or 911.