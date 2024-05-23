MISSING: Dunwoody man not seen since leaving for work

article

Dunwoody police are looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on his way to work in Decatur on May 18.

Justin Romine left his home on Christopher Court in Dunwoody and has not been seen since. His family and friends says this is "extremely" out of character for him.

Romine was driving a gold 2017 Jeep Compass with Georgia tag CPY1522.

Romine is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, please reach out to the Dunwood Police Department at 678-382-6925 or Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.