Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County boy missing for over a week after leaving home

article

DeKalb County police need the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week.

Officers say 13-year-old Nicholas was last seen on Oct. 25 near Oxbridge Way after he left his home.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black locs with brown tips.

According to police, Nicholas was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black Nike Air Force 1s.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.