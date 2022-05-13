Girl, 17, reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen.
Jatoya Evans, 17, was reported missing on May 12.
Officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. where they learned that Evans was last seen May 9.
Authorities describe Evans as 5-feet-6-inches tall weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black shorts, and a blue bonnet.
If you have any information on Evan's whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3648.