Girl, 17, reported missing in Clayton County

article

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen.

Jatoya Evans, 17, was reported missing on May 12.

Officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. where they learned that Evans was last seen May 9.

Authorities describe Evans as 5-feet-6-inches tall weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black shorts, and a blue bonnet.

Advertisement

If you have any information on Evan's whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3648.