Missing Clayton County teen may be in Decatur area, police say

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen heading to school on Wednesday.

Jada Mathis left her home along Summercourt Drive in Jonesboro and made it to Charles Drew High School located at 6237 Garden Walk Boulevard in Riverdale on Jan. 19, but police said she left campus without permission.

Investigators believe she may be in the area of Hidden Woods Apartments located at 2165 Bedevere Circle in Decatur.

Mathis is described by police as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows h

whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Unit at 770-347-0143.