Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Zariya has been located in good health and returned to her family, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police are searching for missing 12-year-old Zariya Guthrie.

Zariya was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 near Middleton Road NW wearing a red hoodie and black pants. She is described as a black female, with braided black hair, 5'7" tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SVU at 404-546-4260 or call 911.

