Missing Cherokee County Lyft driver may be in Atlanta

Authorities are searching for a missing Cherokee County Lyft driver who may be in Atlanta.

Leonard John Beiner, 57, was last seen when he was released from Grady Memorial Hospital on July 23, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Beiner had been scheduled to drive a fare to Jacksonville, Florida, but missed his appointment. Investigators say his family has not been able to reach him. His phone is not accepting incoming calls.

Beiner is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He also walks with a cane.

He might be driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with an unknown Florida license plate.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating.