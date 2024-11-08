Missing: Atlanta police looking for critical missing juvenile

article

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit are seeking the public's help in locating 12-year-old Connor Stoll, whom they have identified as a critical missing juvenile.

Stoll was last seen in the 1900 block of Kilburn Drive NE between Monroe Drive NE and Piedmont Avenue NE around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8.

Connor is 5-feet tall and weighs 101 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

The young teenager was last seen wearing a gray, short-sleeve shirt and light blue or gray baggy jeans.

If you have seen him, please call the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577 – TIPS (8477).