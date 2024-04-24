FOUND: Missing 63-year-old Larry Turn from Lawrenceville found

article

A 63-year-old man is missing in Lawrenceville and police are asking for help to find him.

Larry Turner was last seen at his family's home on James Path Drive around 5:28 p.m. April 23.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was wearing a grey jacket, grey sweatpants, a Falcons hat, black house slippers and a wooden cross necklace.

Detectives are seeking tips on Larry’s whereabouts at 770.513.5300 or through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404.577.8477.