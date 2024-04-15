MISSING: 34-year-old woman missing from East Point

article

The East Point Police Department is looking for 34-year-old Charkita Pope.

Pope was reported missing at 1:30 a.m. Monday from the 2900 block of Laurel Ridge Way in East Point.

Pope has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is reportedly bipolar.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared. Police believe she is traveling on foot.

If you see her, please call 911 or contact East Point PD at 404-761-2177.