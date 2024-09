article

A 34-year-old man is missing in Winder and police are asking for the public's help to find him.

David Arthur Rock was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Sept. 22 at his home in the 200 block of West Oak Street. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

Rock is 6-feet-1-inches tall and weights 157 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Rock, please call 911 immediately.