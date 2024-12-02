Missing: 2nd SW Atlanta female teenager reported missing more than a month

article

Atlanta police are looking for a 16-year-old female who has been missing for more than a month in southwest Atlanta.

Nyala Quinonez left her home in the 1900 block of Alison Court Street SW near Stanton Road on Nov. 1. She was last seen wearing a white and blue Nike jacket with blue shorts. She has not been seen since.

Quinonez is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 136 pounds.

She is the second 16-year-old female from the southwest area to be reported missing for more than a month by Atlanta PD within the last few days.

Atlanta police also released a bulletin for 16-year-old London Lareann Sanders on Saturday.

At this time, there's no indication that the disappearances are related.

If you have seen Quinonez, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Atlanta PD's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.