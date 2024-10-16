Missing: 18-year-old Benjamin Dunlap missing in Alpharetta

article

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Benjamin Dunlap.

Dunlap was last seen around 3 a.m. Oct. 16 at his home on Chantilly Drive. He was wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, dark jeans, and black sneakers with a neon yellow strip on the back.

Dunlap has braces on his teeth with green ties. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Dunlap has brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin has high-functioning autism, but may have a hard time interacting and communicating with others. His direction of travel is unknown and he did not take his cellphone.

If you have seen Dunlap, call 678-297-6300 ext. 1.