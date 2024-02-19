MISSING: 18-year-old from Jonesboro named Carmelo Campbell

An 18-year-old who has been diagnosed with mental health issues has been missing since Feb. 14 in Jonesboro, according to the police department.

Carmelo Campbell was last seen around 4 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 9400 block of Cypress Lane, which is near Thomas Road, in Jonesboro.

Campbell has been diagnosed as bipolar, schizophrenic and depressive.

He was last seen wearing a red/gold/gray flannel shirt, gray hoodie, black pants, and orange/white Air Force One sneakers. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.