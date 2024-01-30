MISSING: 16-year-old girl at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder

article

The Winder Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Kaelyn Phillips, who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Fort Yargo State Park Campground 2.

Phillips is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She may have braids in her hair and may be wearing glasses and white Puma shoes.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact Det. Manthe at 470-201-9914 or wayne.manthe@cityofwinder.com.

According to her parents, Phillips did not take anything with her, including phone, identification, medication, clothing etc.

More information about her disappearance can also be found on the Find Kaelyn Phillips Facebook page.