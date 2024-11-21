Missing: 15-year-old girl missing from Smyrna in Cobb County

article

A 15-year-old girl is missing in Cobb County and police are asking the public to help them find her.

Tatiana Morse was last seen on Nov. 16 in the 1700 block of Cumberland Valley Drive in Smyrna.

Morse is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length red hair. She also has braces.

It is not known what Morse was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about Morse, please contact Investigator J. Kramer at 770-449-4761 or send an email to jon.kramer@cobbcounty.org.