Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

MISSING: 13-year-old Paulding County girl missing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 1:34pm EDT
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Sarah Beard

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing child, Sarah Beard, a 13-year-old female. Sarah was last seen in the area of Forrest Park Lane off Macland Road.

Sarah is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, which was last seen in a bun. She has scars on her left arm. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a hoodie with multi-colored pants and possibly Crocs.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Sarah's whereabouts to contact the police immediately. If Sarah is spotted, individuals are instructed to call 911 promptly.