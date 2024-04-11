MISSING: 13-year-old Paulding County girl missing

article

Paulding County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing child, Sarah Beard, a 13-year-old female. Sarah was last seen in the area of Forrest Park Lane off Macland Road.

Sarah is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, which was last seen in a bun. She has scars on her left arm. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a hoodie with multi-colored pants and possibly Crocs.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Sarah's whereabouts to contact the police immediately. If Sarah is spotted, individuals are instructed to call 911 promptly.