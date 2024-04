article

A 13-year-old boy has been missing since April 20 in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Faragi was last seen in the 4700 block of Hairston Crossing near North Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

It is not known what he was wearing when he left home.

If you see him, please call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.