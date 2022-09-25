Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Duluth Walmart

article

Police in Duluth are looking for a 13-year-old boy, who hasn't been seen for about four days.

Police said 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling was seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, a Walmart in Duluth. The GBI said he may be traveling on foot.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a black backpack.

Law enforcement said the boy is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weights 80 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.