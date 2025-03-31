MISSING: 12-year-old named Santana missing in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in DeKalb County.
What we know:
The teen, identified only as Santana, was reported missing after leaving his home on Wedgefield Circle on Sunday. Officers say he has not been seen since.
Santana is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black joggers.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Santana’s whereabouts is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department immediately at 770-724-7710.