article

Police say the missing girl has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Hiram Police Department is looking for 12-year-old Lilyrose Ukpo.

She was last seen in the area of Venture Path of Enterprise Path. She was wearing a dark blue or black shirt, blue bell-bottom jeans, and black boots. She was carrying a black bookbag.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Lilyrose Ukpo, please call 911 or contact the police.