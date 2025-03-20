Minor earthquake reported early Thursday morning near Pembroke, Georgia

The Brief A 2.4-magnitude earthquake struck west of Pembroke, Georgia, this morning. Two minor quakes hit Georgia in late February. Quakes under 3.0 are rarely felt but depend on depth and soil conditions.



A small earthquake was reported early this morning in Georgia by the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

According to the USGS, the quake struck at 3:26 a.m. approximately 4 miles west of Pembroke, which is about three hours southeast of Atlanta and 35 miles west of Savannah.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 4.6 kilometers.

Earthquakes are not unusual in Georgia.

The backstory:

Two minor earthquakes were also reported in late February.

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25 near Summerville, and a 2.4-magnitude earthquake struck the same day at 6:01 p.m. near the Twiggs-Bleckley county line, about 9 miles southwest of Danville.

Dig deeper:

Generally, an earthquake must have a magnitude of 3.0 or greater to be felt by people, but factors like distance, depth, and soil conditions can affect that, according to Michigan Tech's Earthquake Magnitude Scale.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

Magnitude 2.5 or less: Generally not felt, but can be recorded by seismographs.

Magnitude 2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but usually causes minor or no damage.

Magnitude 5.5 to 6.0: Can cause slight damage to buildings and other structures.

Magnitude 6.1 to 6.9: May cause significant damage in very populated areas.

Magnitude 7.0 or greater: Can cause serious damage and destruction.

Factors Influencing Felt Intensity:

Distance from the epicenter: Closer to the epicenter, the stronger the shaking.

Depth of the earthquake: Shallower earthquakes are generally felt more strongly than deeper ones.

Local soil conditions: Some types of soil amplify ground shaking, making earthquakes feel stronger.

Building construction: Poorly constructed buildings are more vulnerable to damage during earthquakes.