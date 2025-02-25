Small earthquake rattles northwest Georgia | Did you feel it?

The Brief A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred near Summerville at 8 a.m. The epicenter was located 9 miles from Summerville, with a depth of 5.6 miles. Nearby areas include Menlo, Fort Payne, Rome, and Atlanta, with no immediate reports of damage.



A minor earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 was recorded on Tuesday morning.

It was centered near Summerville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The quake struck at 8 a.m. and was centered about 9 miles from Summerville. The USGS reported the epicenter at latitude 34.564N and longitude 85.469W, with a depth of 5.6 miles.

Nearby locations include Menlo, about 5.4 miles south of the epicenter, and Fort Payne, Alabama, approximately 16.5 miles west. The tremor was also measured 27.3 miles northwest of Rome and 83.4 miles northwest of Atlanta.

What we don't know:

There were no immediate reports of damage, though some residents in the area may have felt light shaking.

What you can do:

For additional information, including maps and updates, or how to report feeling the quake, visit the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program website.