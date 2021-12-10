Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested in Georgia after high-speed chase

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Henry County, Georgia on Friday, Dec. 10 after a high-speed chase. Authorities say Arrick Adams was wanted for the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee hotel security guard earlier in the week.

The fatal shooting of 28-year-old security guard Jose Stanton happened Monday, Dec. 6. at the Days Inn & Suites near 6th and Vine around 11:20 p.m.

Authorities in Wisconsin contacted the Henry County Sheriff's Office after tracking the cell phone of Adams' girlfriend, the location reportedly a residence in the Georgia county.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Adams surrendered after deputies boxed-in his car on Interstate 75 in Georgia. A weapon was recovered, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, but it is unclear if it was the weapon used in the homicide.

Also on Friday, Milwaukee police issued a missing person report for Katrina Thomas – reported to have been in Adams' company. She was reported safe later that same day. Police at that time had identified Adams as a suspect in a Milwaukee shooting.

Adams was wanted for multiple crimes in Wisconsin, and he now faces additional charges related to the Georgia pursuit.