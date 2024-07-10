Milton to require fire blankets at EV charging stations

article

The city of Milton will now place fire blankets at its non-residential electric vehicle charging stations.

The Milton City Council approved the measure, which was proposed by members of Milton Fire Rescue, on Monday night.

Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Alex Fortner told the council the measure was a "proactive attempt" to limit the damage if an electric vehicle catches on fire.

According to Fortner, cars with lithium-ion batteries can need up to 30,000 gallons of water if they catch fire. That's 60 times as many as the average vehicle with a combustion engine.

Fire blankets can be used to quickly cut off oxygen and safely extinguish any flames.

The ordinance does not apply to single-family homes with charging stations.

The city currently has three public charging stations - near Publix, Kohls, and the Deerfield Corporate Centre.