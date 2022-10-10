Milton mail thief caught on cam

article

Police are searching for a Milton woman wanted for mail theft.

On Oct. 3, the mailroom surveillance system at the Stoneleigh Apartments on Deerfield Point caught a woman breaking into a series of mailboxes and swiping the envelopes and packages from inside.

In the footage, the woman can be seen entering the mailroom, pulling a hood over her head and using some sort of tool to pry the boxes open.

That video has since been posted to the Milton Police Departments Facebook page. They've asked viewers for help identifying the woman.

She appears to have red-maroon colored hair and wore a gray hoodie during the incident.

Police have asked anyone who knows information on the suspect to contractive Detective Scott Harrell at scott.harrell@milton.gov or 678-242-2614.