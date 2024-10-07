Milton evacuations: Atlanta Motor Speedway opening camping to evacuees

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Refugees escaping the path of Hurricane Ian begin to park at Atlanta Motor Speedways on Sept. 27, 2022. (FOX 5)

Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) has announced it is opening its campgrounds to evacuees fleeing Hurricane Milton. In partnership with the Henry County Emergency Management Agency, AMS will provide dry camping at no charge in its Legends Premium Campground for RVs and its Legends Tent Campground for pop-up campers and tents. Evacuees will also have complimentary access to nearby shower facilities during their stay.

For those seeking additional amenities, a limited number of camping spaces with water, power, and sewer hook-ups will be available for $35 per night.

"We have hundreds of acres of campgrounds and opening up our facility is an easy choice to make," said AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison. "If you’re in Milton’s path and looking for a place to stay, we’re here for you."

The speedway has a history of opening its campgrounds to evacuees during hurricanes. AMS previously hosted more than 100 campers during Hurricane Irma in 2017 and opened its facilities for evacuees during Hurricanes Florence, Michael, Dorian, and most recently, Idalia in 2023.

Evacuees traveling from GA Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road should enter AMS at Entrance "H" and proceed to the Legends Premium Campground for RVs or the Legends Tent Campground for pop-up and tent camping. Those arriving via US Highway 19/41 should enter through Entrance "E."

Evacuees interested in reserving full hook-up spaces can contact the AMS ticket office at 770-946-4211 during business hours. On-site assistance and directions are also available at the ticket office and gift store building. For further information, visit the speedway’s website at atlantamotorspeedway.com.

Some Georgia State Parks open to evacuees

Georgia State Parks are open and ready to receive visitors affected by Hurricane Milton, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). However, widespread damage caused by Hurricane Helene has left some state parks and properties closed.

Officials are encouraging evacuees to make reservations at parks far from the impacted areas to avoid putting extra strain on limited resources in these communities.

Parks that remain closed include Brazell's Creek Golf Course, Elijah Clark, General Coffee, George L. Smith, Hamburg, Jack Hill, Magnolia Springs, Mistletoe, and the Sylvania Historic Welcome Center. Additionally, several DNR offices in Region 3, Region 4, Waycross, and Richmond Hill are closed.

Power and communication lines have been disrupted at several locations, including Mistletoe, Stephen C. Foster, and the Sylvania Historic Welcome Center. The Lakes Golf Course is also experiencing phone line issues.

Despite the closures, equestrian facilities are still available at select parks, including A.H. Stephens State Park, General Coffee State Park, Hard Labor Creek State Park, and Watson Mill Bridge State Park. For those needing reservations, available campsites and cabins can be booked online through the Georgia State Parks Reservation page.

The DNR and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) are working together to ensure public safety. Both agencies urge residents to stay informed about the latest weather conditions and preparedness efforts.

For information on food and water distribution points, shelters, and additional resources, the public is encouraged to visit the Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency website, as well as FEMA’s website.

For detailed information regarding park reservations and closures, visitors are directed to check GaStateParks.org.