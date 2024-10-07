Hurricane Milton: Georgia issues travel alert amid Florida evacuations

article

Georgia has issued a travel alert ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida this week. The storm has been developing rapidly in the gulf, strengthening to a Category 5 by Monday afternoon.

This is expected to be Florida's largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. At least 51 counties are under a state of emergency, and many residents are expected to seek refuge in the Peach State.

Explore Georgia, a website known for promoting tourism and popular events, provided the following guide of recovery and evacuee resources:

Hurricane Milton: Florida evacuation resources

Georgia Emergency Resources:

Evacuation Routes and Road Conditions:

Weather Updates:

Where to Go

Due to the widespread damage across many Georgia counties from Hurricane Helene’s impact, we welcome you to find refuge in areas such as Albany , Columbus , Macon , Savannah , Atlanta , Cartersville , Ellijay , and Dahlonega . Resources in South Georgia are limited, so please call ahead.

Georgia Lodging

Hotels & Private Rentals

Access real-time Georgia hotel and private rental availability through Tripadvisor and Airbnb .

If you are concerned about existing reservations, please contact your lodging provider directly.

Campsites & Cabins

Georgia State Parks are open for RVs and campers, including pets, and some equestrian facilities are available. Before you go, please check GaStateParks.org/Alerts for closures, updates, and availability.

If you need to change existing reservations, please call 1-800-864-7275.

Pet-friendly Accommodations

Pets Welcome has a hurricane resource page with pet-friendly lodging options that is updated in real-time and searchable by location: petswelcome.com/hurricane-emergency/near-me .

Pet-Friendly Hotels website: pet-friendly-hotels.net

All nine state Visitor Information Centers are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and are available to assist with identifying accommodations and travel information. Restrooms are open 24/7 at the Valdosta, St. Marys, and Port Wentworth (Savannah) centers, which are situated on or near evacuation routes. Locations and contact information can be found here .

A state map showing Georgia’s nine Visitor Information Centers, major cities, interstates, highways, and airports can be found here .

Airport Updates

Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources

Shelters and Feeding Locations

The American Red Cross has opened shelters in several hurricane-stricken areas. To view the listing, click here .

The Salvation Army has established several sites in various hurricane-stricken areas, offering meals to those in need. Please click here to view the listing.

Business Resources

Georgia businesses and organizations can find resources on the Georgia Department of Economic Development website , which offers tools and information to help navigate recovery.

Map of Visitor Information Centers, major cities, interstates, airports, etc.