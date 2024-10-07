Hurricane Milton: Georgia issues travel alert amid Florida evacuations
Georgia has issued a travel alert ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida this week. The storm has been developing rapidly in the gulf, strengthening to a Category 5 by Monday afternoon.
This is expected to be Florida's largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. At least 51 counties are under a state of emergency, and many residents are expected to seek refuge in the Peach State.
RELATED: For the first time on record, the Atlantic has 3 hurricanes simultaneously after September
Explore Georgia, a website known for promoting tourism and popular events, provided the following guide of recovery and evacuee resources:
Hurricane Milton: Florida evacuation resources
Georgia Emergency Resources:
Evacuation Routes and Road Conditions:
Weather Updates:
Where to Go
Due to the widespread damage across many Georgia counties from Hurricane Helene’s impact, we welcome you to find refuge in areas such as Albany, Columbus, Macon, Savannah, Atlanta, Cartersville, Ellijay, and Dahlonega. Resources in South Georgia are limited, so please call ahead.
Georgia Lodging
Hotels & Private Rentals
Access real-time Georgia hotel and private rental availability through Tripadvisor and Airbnb.
If you are concerned about existing reservations, please contact your lodging provider directly.
Campsites & Cabins
Georgia State Parks are open for RVs and campers, including pets, and some equestrian facilities are available. Before you go, please check GaStateParks.org/Alerts for closures, updates, and availability.
If you need to change existing reservations, please call 1-800-864-7275.
Pet-friendly Accommodations
Pets Welcome has a hurricane resource page with pet-friendly lodging options that is updated in real-time and searchable by location: petswelcome.com/hurricane-emergency/near-me.
Pet-Friendly Hotels website: pet-friendly-hotels.net
Visitor Information Centers
All nine state Visitor Information Centers are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and are available to assist with identifying accommodations and travel information. Restrooms are open 24/7 at the Valdosta, St. Marys, and Port Wentworth (Savannah) centers, which are situated on or near evacuation routes. Locations and contact information can be found here.
A state map showing Georgia’s nine Visitor Information Centers, major cities, interstates, highways, and airports can be found here.
Airport Updates
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportFor real-time updates
- For real-time updates
- Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
- Albany International Airport
- Augusta Regional Airport
- Brunswick Golden Isles Airport
- Middle Georgia Regional Airport
Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources
Shelters and Feeding Locations
The American Red Cross has opened shelters in several hurricane-stricken areas. To view the listing, click here.
The Salvation Army has established several sites in various hurricane-stricken areas, offering meals to those in need. Please click here to view the listing.
Business Resources
Georgia businesses and organizations can find resources on the Georgia Department of Economic Development website, which offers tools and information to help navigate recovery.
Map of Visitor Information Centers, major cities, interstates, airports, etc.
ExploreGeorgia.org map of Georgia