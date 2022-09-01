Man who planned Mikhail Gorbachev's visit to Atlanta recalls historic summit

The last president of the Soviet Union once visited Atlanta for a historic summit nearly two decades ago.

Former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev was a high-stakes political player credited with bringing the Cold War to a peaceful resolution. Gorbachev died Tuesday at 91 years old.

The day following Gorbachev's death, Attorney Tom Harrold recalled his role as the architect of the momentous meeting between former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Gorbachev.

"The Olympics was the biggest international event we ever had in '96, but this was right behind it," Harrold said.

The three men responsible for the reunification of Germany and reshaping of Europe sat together in Atlanta in 2003. Harrold was the chairman of the German-American Chamber of Commerce at the time and planned the gathering.

"It was just a conversation and it was just tremendously interesting to hear what they went through," Harrold said.

From left: Tom Harrold, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. (Provided by Tom Harrold)

The Georgia World Congress Center hosted the former world leaders. The gathering was not a simple thing to pull off, Harrold said, but the doubt that surrounded him was "energizing."

During the summit, Gorbachev said leaders in 2003 lacked the working relationship that he had with Bush and Kohl.

"I believe the political leaders today have not developed a vision of how to work together in an interdependent world," Gorbachev said through a translator.

"He was very intelligent and perceptive," Harrold recalls about Gorbachev.

out-lived his geo-political partners. Kohl died on June 16, 2017, and Bush died Nov. 30, 2018.

Harrold, who brought history to Atlanta, believes the world owes the three men a salute for their diplomacy. He said the meeting in 2003 showed off the city and its gratitude to the world.