Mike Pence to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia ahead of 2022 midterms

article

Former Vice President Mike Pence returns to Georgia to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp one week before Election Day.

Pence and Kemp are scheduled to make stops in Cumming and Gainesville.

Pence was in Georgia in May to campaign for Kemp during the Republican Primary, when the governor defeated former Sen. David Perdue. Pence gave a speech at a rally in Kennesaw.

At that rally, Pence said, "elections are about the future" and that "when you vote for Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will say yes to a future of freedom here in Georgia. You will say yes to our most cherished values at the heart of everything we hold dear."

Pence's visit comes after former President Barack Obama came to Atlanta to campaign for Georgia Democrats, including Kemp's opponent Stacey Abrams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.