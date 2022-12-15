Midtown High School in Atlanta evacuated over bomb threat

article

Students at Atlanta's Midtown High School were evacuated from class Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat to the school.

A spokesman for the Atlanta Public Schools has confirmed with FOX 5 that all students and staff at the school were evacuated at around 9 a.m. after a bomb threat was called in.

The staff and students were relocated to Piedmont Park. Officials say everyone at the school is safe at this time.

Atlanta Public Schools police and K-9 units from other law enforcement organizations are conducting a search of the building and campus.

The school system is asking parents to not come to the school at this time. The week's early dismissal schedule is still in effect.

If you have any information about the threat, contact the Atlanta Public School's Office of Safety and Security at 404-802-2000.