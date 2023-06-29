Midtown Beach serves up the summertime atmosphere

Private cabanas? Check. Resort-style pool? Check. Built-in bar? Check.

It’s a beach club with everything you need for a relaxing afternoon in the sun. And best of all? It’s right here in Atlanta.

We’re talking about GRAÉ HOSPITALITY’s Midtown Beach Dining & Social, which opened this month for a third season and is scheduled to remain open through October. So how exactly does a beach club exist in Midtown? It’s simple: the team transforms a rooftop pool (at 1150 Crescent Avenue Northeast, above Domaine Atlanta) into a summer getaway, serving up a selection of coastal-inspired food and craft cocktails and plenty of big umbrellas for shade.

We spent the morning with GRAÉ HOSPITALITY founder and CEO Ryan Rearden getting a personal tour of the social club, which is currently open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Table reservations may be made online, along with reservations for the private cabanas (available to parties of four or more people). Of course, executive chef Andy Merritt-Carter also served up some samples from his menu, which includes a Seafood Trio Pimento Mac & Cheese and Slow Braised Pork Ribs.

For more information on visiting Midtown Beach Dining & Social, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning soaking up some sun at the beach club!