Midtown Atlanta security guard death: New video released during court appearance

Sha'Darrian Jacobs’ family is making a desperate plea for help finding three other people involved in the shooting death of the 33-year-old security guard in Midtown Atlanta last year.

Marion'Taye Holloman made an appearance in court on Monday afternoon. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is just one of four people believed to be involved in the deadly shooting a parking garage near Third and Spring streets during the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2023. Despite some time passing, his family still feels the pain as if it just happened.

"It hurts so bad. It hurt bad. I miss my son so much," Sha'Darrian’s mother, Velma Jacobs, said.

His mother was emotional on Monday, thinking about spending his 34th birthday, on Tuesday, at the cemetery instead of by his side.

"It don't make no sense how these kids sit here and take innocent people's lives for no reason my son was doing the right thing he was working," she said.

The family's attorney says Jacobs was on his lunch break as a security guard on Spring Street when a group of young people started breaking into cars nearby. That's when investigators say the group opened fire at people watching them. A stray bullet struck Jacobs.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors showed surveillance video in court of Holloman as well as the three other suspects the night Jacobs was killed.

His family wants all three behind bars.

"It hurts. It really hurts. And it's just not fair to my family or me," Velma said.

"Let us know, call the police. Call Crime Stoppers. It will help on this trial. It will help. It will help a lot. And I just want to get some justice for my son," she added.

There is currently a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.