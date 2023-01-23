Man shot after suspect breaks into car in Midtown, police say

article

A gunman is on the loose after shooting a man near a popular Midtown Atlanta gay bar overnight.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened in a private parking lot on Peachtree Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The parking lot is between Midtown's Dunkin' Donuts and the gay nightclub Bulldogs.

Police say when the victim of the shooting walked to his car, he noticed the window had been broken and a stranger was sitting inside.

According to investigators, the person inside the car opened fire, hitting the car's owner in the stomach.

The suspect then fled southbound on Peachtree in a yellow Dodge Charger with two other men.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. At the last report, he was in stable condition.

Investigators have not released any identifying information about the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

