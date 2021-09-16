Middle school student arrested for sharing threats against school on social media

A middle school student in LaGrange has been charged with using a social media app to spread threats of blowing up the school on Friday.

The Gardner Newman Middle School student, whose name has not been released by investigators due to his age, was charged with making terroristic threats and acts on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said the student used Snapchat while on school grounds to send those threats to several fellow students.

The student also faces school disciplinary actions.

In a statement on Thursday, the LaGrange police wrote:

"The LaGrange Police Department would like to express that making threats of this nature via phone, in person, or through Social Media is a serious issue and will be treated and investigated as such. We caution anyone from making false reports such as these and warn if these are made and you are identified you will be charged accordingly. Aside from criminal charges if the person identified is a student they will also face sanctions from the school system as well."

Police said the children who were sent the message did the right thing in reporting it.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.