Police investigating social media threat to Gwinnett County high school

Gwinnett County officials investigating a threat to a local high school on social media.

According to Gwinnett County Schools, multiple concerned parents reached out to school officials after seeing the threat targeted toward Mill Creek High School.

The social media post was reportedly sent on Snapchat and threatened physical violence to students.

In a letter sent Wednesday night, Principal Jason Lane said that the school resource officers are working to identify the source of the post.

"Although we do not have any evidence to substantiate this threat, we are taking it seriously," Lane wrote.

The school will have additional police on campus Thursday to help students feel safe.

