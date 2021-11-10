Mick Jagger takes in sights of Atlanta ahead of latest tour stop

article

Rock star Mick Jagger is in Atlanta ahead of his concert, but before the show he took some time to enjoy the sights of the city.

The 78-year-old singer is scheduled to perform Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a part of ‘The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour’.

On Wednesday Jagger snapped a few photos for his social media channels. In one photo he was seen smiling on the Jackson Street bridge with the downtown Atlanta cityscape in the background.

Jagger captioned the photos with: 'Seeing the sights of Atlanta, see you at the show tomorrow! #rollingstones #stonesnofilter #atlanta #mercedesbenzstadium.'

Another photo showed Jagger outside of the famous Clermont Lounge off of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The tour's latest stop in Atlanta comes after the tour was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19.

