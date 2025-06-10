MICHELIN Guide expanding in the South, ceremony moving away from Atlanta

article

The prestigious MICHELIN Guide is expanding its reach to the American South, with the inaugural edition set to be unveiled on Nov. 3 at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. This marks a significant milestone for the culinary scene in the region, as MICHELIN formally announced its plans to debut the expanded regional guide earlier this year in April.

What we know:

Greenville, home to the MICHELIN North America headquarters, will host the first reveal ceremony, which is expected to rotate to different cities annually. This strategic move highlights Michelin's commitment to showcasing the diverse and rich culinary offerings across the Southern United States.

The MICHELIN Guide Atlanta, released in 2023, has already made waves in the culinary world, with Atlanta hosting award ceremonies in both 2023 and 2024. The Atlanta selection will now be integrated into the broader Guide to the American South.

What's next:

Restaurants featured in the upcoming 2025 guide will receive invitations to the ceremony later this fall, offering them a chance to be part of this historic event.

As anticipation builds for the November ceremony, food enthusiasts and industry professionals alike are eager to see which Southern establishments will earn a spot in the esteemed guide.