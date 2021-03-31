Expand / Collapse search
Michael Strahan says he's fixed signature tooth gap

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

Former NFL star Michael Strahan has apparently fixed the signature gap between his two top front teeth.

The "Good Morning America" co-host posted a video on Twitter of his secret dentist trips.

But not everyone believes it or is happy to see it go.

With April Fool's Day tomorrow, some are approaching the news with caution.

And critics are saying they drew confidence from seeing the sports and television star rocking imperfect teeth.

