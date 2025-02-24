Mexican national arrested by ICE for child sex crimes, HSI Atlanta says

article

A Mexican national was reportedly arrested by ICE and the Newnan Police Department for alleged sex crimes involving children, according to Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta.

What we know:

HSI says the suspect, who was not publicly named, entered the U.S. illegally and had 10 warrants out for his arrest for child cruelty, molestation and other crimes.

The office says this arrest was part of the ICE Atlanta and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce's Operation Innocent Shield.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the suspect is currently being held.

No further information has been released yet. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.