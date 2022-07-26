Police: Suspect shoots man, carjacks woman at SW Atlanta gas station

article

Police are on the lookout for a woman wanted for a shooting and carjacking at a southwest Atlanta gas station Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

According to investigators, the incident began when the female suspect got into a confrontation with a man at the food mart connected to the gas station. As some point during the fight, the woman allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man.

After the shooting, police say the female shooter forced her way into a woman's vehicle and made her drive down the street.

Medics have transported the shooting victim to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The carjacked woman is not injured and is cooperating with police.

At this time, officials have not identified the suspect and say she is still at large.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.