Metro Atlanta’s Dollhouse Dance Factory hosts holiday toy drive

Since it premiered in 2014, Bring It! has become one of the most popular shows on the Lifetime network, shining a light on the world of competitive dance through the famed Dollhouse Dance Factory. Now, Coach D and her young dancers are giving back, turning their Stone Mountain “Dollhouse” into a toy factory that would make even Santa Claus jealous!

Through her non-profit foundation, DollFace Academy, Coach Dianna "Miss D" Williams is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive — called Santa’s Toy Factory — Saturday, December 14th, at the Dollhouse #3 in Stone Mountain (5370 Stone Mountain Highway, Suite 25).

Coach D and the team say they plan to fill the studio’s three rooms with donated toys, allowing children to pick out what they want at no charge. Last-minute toy donations are being accepted Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the event on Saturday starts at 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say the first 450 children in line will receive a toy.

Of course, making sure children have toys for the holidays is a cause near and dear to the hearts of the Good Day Atlanta team, so we couldn’t wait to see how the Dollhouse team was coming along on its goal of filling the studio with goodies. We spent the morning at Dollhouse #3, getting all the info and learning a few new moves from some of the studio’s young dancers!